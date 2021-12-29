From Shershaah to Atrangi-Re, Top Bollywood Movies Released on OTT Platforms in 2021

The film follows the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra and it depicts events from the Kargil War. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles
Image:instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
The most awaited film of the year Atrangi-Re is a story of an unusual love triangle, where Sara-Ali Khan will be seen romancing with the two biggest names of the industry --Dhanush and Akshay Kumar
Image:instagram@saraalikhan95
Mimi follows the story of a young woman who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. It stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles
Image:instagram@kritisanon
Bell Bottom, is inspired by a real-life hijacking event of an Indian Airlines flight in India by Khalistani separatists in the 1980s and it stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles
Image:instagram@akshaykumar
Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film follows the journey of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, whose life turns upside down after a terrorist gives him threat calls. It stars Kartik Aryan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.
Image:instagram@kartikaaryan
The film is based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab and it stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role
Image:instagram@vickykaushal09
Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film features Ajay Devgn as Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in important roles
Image:instagram@ajaydevgn