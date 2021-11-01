From Shoaib Akhtar to Shaun Tait: Top 5 fastest balls in cricket history
Image: AP
Known as the ‘Rawalpindi Express', Shoaib Akhtar clocked 161.3 km/hr against England at Cape Town during Cricket World Cup 2003
Image: AP
Australia's Shaun Tait delivered his fastest delivery at 161.1 km/hr against Pakistan in a T20I game in Melbourne
Image: AP
Australia's Brett Lee delivered his fastest delivery at 160.8 km/hr against New Zealand in 2005 at Napier
Image: AP
Australia's Jeff Thomson bowled his fastest delivery at a speed of 160.6 km/hr against West Indies at Perth in 1975.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowled his fastest delivery at 160.4 km/hr in a Test match against New Zealand at Perth.
Image: AP