From suppressing media to pop culture, China's crackdown on Hong Kong continues

Hong Kong agreed to China’s leadership under a unique set up of "One Country, Two Systems" on 1 July 1997, and Beijing assured that the city would get to enjoy several freedoms.
Image: AP
However, China’s clampdown on Hong Kong’s freedom became one of the major global concerns following pro-democracy protests that started in 2019.
Image: AP
Marking the most significant change in the former British colony’s freedom since it came under Chinese rule in 1997, China in 2020 introduced the controversial national security law on Hong Kong.
Image: AP
Just this month, Hong Kong’s oldest university said that it has removed the famous statue - "Pillar of Shame" - marking the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
Image: AP
China’s national legislature in March 2021 approved a resolution to drastically overpower Hong Kong’s electoral system in a bid to ensure that only “patriots” can rule the city.
Image: AP
Additionally, several pro-democracy activists and politicians have either fled into exile or are imprisoned.
Image: AP
Arrested protesters range from some of the most veteran pro-democracy leaders to people in their 20s who had been considered the next generation of the city.
Image: AP
China’s censorship in Hong Kong does not limit itself to elections, pro-democracy movement or political scene but also the massive film industry.
Image: AP