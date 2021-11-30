From Tabu to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood actors who aced negative roles
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played negative roles in a few movies one of them being the role of a serial killer in 'Raman Raghav 2.0'
Priyanka Chopra's negative role in 'Aitraaz' is considered one of the most iconic villains in Bollywood.
Vidya Balan played the role of a cold-hearted widow in the black-comedy 'Ishqiya'.
Tabu played a negative role in Maqbool, an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare. She played the role of Lady Macbeth.
Ranveer Singh garnered widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Mughal king Alauddin Khalji in 'Padmaavat'.
Sanjay Dutt was seen as Kaancha Cheena in the remake of 'Agneepath', a role that was originally portrayed by Danny Dengzongpa.
