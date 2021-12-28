From Taliban takeover to Myanmar coup, these nations faced conflicts in 2021
Image: FAO/AP
This year, while long-running conflicts continued in Syria and Yemen, fresh unrest caused serious instability in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Sudan.
IMAGE: UNICEF/Delil Souleiman
UN said in a statement that its 'Blue Helmet' peacekeepers suffered losses and injuries, particularly those serving in the peacekeeping missions in Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).
IMAGE: UNDP Yemen
The international community scrambled its efforts to tackle the sudden takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, pushing thousands of vulnerable citizens into uncertainty, especially girls and women.
IMAGE: UNOCHA/Fariba Housaini
Additionally, between Government troops and the regional forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the northern Tigray region has been the epicentre of fighting in Ethiopia.
IMAGE: FAO/Michael Tewelde
In Southeast Asian country, Myanmar, the military on 2 February 2021, seized power and put Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders under detention.
IMAGE: OCHA/P. Peron
Following the 2020’s military coup, Mali continued to face a deteriorating security crisis in 2021.
IMAGE: MINUSMA/Gema Cortes
Mali, in Africa’s Sahel region, retained its status as the world’s most dangerous posting for UN peacekeepers.
IMAGE: AP
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has noted that Burkina Faso faces “a multitude of challenges with severe impacts on human rights".
IMAGE: AP
Following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July, UN official warned that Haiti was undergoing “one of the most fraught periods of its recent history”.
IMAGE: AP
The experiment of joint power-sharing between the military and civilian leaders in Sudan was derailed in October by a military coup.
IMAGE: AP