Suraj Alva
Sep 22 ,2022
From Team India to Australia: Rankings the best jerseys of T20 World Cup 2022
Image: India cricket/Instagram/AP
The Australia cricket team is probably having the best jersey so far. The defending champions will be wearing the jersey for the first time in a World Cup.
Image: Cricket Australia/Instagram
The indigenous-themed jersey will have black sleeves and a green and gold gradient on the trunk of the playing top and artwork flows around the shirt.
Image: Cricket Australia/Instagram
England Cricket team will be donning the red jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia but with a slight upgrade
Image: AP
The England cricket team T20 World Cup jersey has a slight blue colour on it's collar with Three Lions displayed on the T-shirt along with dark blue pants.
Image: AP
Team India returned to the ocean blue shade for the upcoming T20World Cup. The new blue kit was at display during the 1st T20I match against Australia.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
The new Team India jersey has a dark blue shade on the shoulder with the pattern of equilateral triangles being made showing a blend of spirit and power.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
The new Pakistan T20 World Cup jersey is being called as the Thunder jersey with light green and yellow stripes in their dark green shirt.
Image: Pakistan cricket /Instagram
The jersey has two shades of green light and dark while the sleeves feature dark forest green colour. However, the jersey has failed to get a positive response.
Image: Pakistan cricket /Instagram
