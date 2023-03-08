Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 08 ,2023
From the Archives: 10 Iconic Oscar Looks
Image: AP
For her first Academy Award win in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence wore Christian Dior Haute Couture. The cream coloured ballgown is what led her to famously fall.
Image: AP
Janelle Monae opted for a unique silhouette for the Oscars in 2020, choosing to wear a crystal hooded Ralph Lauren dress.
Image: AP
Billy Porter stunned in a Christian Siriano piece, best described as a tuxedo-gown for the 91st Academy Awards.
Image: AP
Lupita Nyong'o's Prada dress from 2014 has featured on several best-dressed lists. She called the shade of blue "Nairobi", inspired by her hometown.
Image: AP
Gemma Chan chose a flowing Valentino gown in their signature pink for her 2019 Oscars outing.
Image: rebeccacorbinmurray/Instagram
Halle Berry created history in this maroon Elie Saab gown, becoming the first black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress in 2002.
Image: AP
Billy Porter features on this list again, this time for his 2020 Oscars look, inspired by the royal Kensington Palace and brought to life by Giles Deacon.
Image: AP
Zendaya turned heads in this bright yellow Valentino dress for the Oscars in 2021.
Image: AP
Cher's Bob Mackie 'revenge' dress for the Oscars in 1986 deserves special mention for its daring and one-of-a-kind silhouette.
Image: AP
Concluding this list is Amanda Seyfried's 2021 Giorgio Armani mermaid gown.
Image: AP
Find Out More