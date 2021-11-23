From 'The Heirs' to 'Pinnochio': Top 8 movies and K-dramas of Park Shin Hye
Image: Instagram/@sisyphusthemyth_
South Korean star Park Shin Hye was seen essaying the role of Cha Eun Sang in 2013's hit K-drama, 'The Heirs' which also starred Lee Min Ho in the lead role.
Image: Instagram/@heirs_fp
Shin Hye played Seo Yeon in 2020's thriller fantasy film, 'The Call' which is helmed by Lee Chung Hyeon.
Image: Instagram/@_bluejasima_
Shin Hye portrayed Yoo Hye Jung in yet another popular K-drama, 'Doctors' which also starred Kim Rae Won.
Image: Instagram/@kdrama_doctors
Released in 2020, '#Alive' is a thriller drama featuring Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In in lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@kmanzigram
2014's release 'Pinnochio' is a much-loved drama by fans that features Park Shin Hye and Lee Jong Suk.
Image: Instagram/@pinnochio_sbs
Shin Hye's 'Memories of the Alhambra' is a romance thriller released in 2018. It also stars Hyun Bin in the lead role.
Image: Instagram/@memoriesofthealhambratvn
'Heartstrings' is a romance drama that was released in 2011. It features Shin Hye and Jung Yong Hwa.
Image: Instagram/@heartstrings4128
2013's release comedy-drama film, 'Miracle in Cell No.7' features Shin Hye, Ryu Seung Ryong, Kal So Won, Kang Ye Seo among others.
Image: Instagram/@miracleincellno7film