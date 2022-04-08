From Ukraine-Russia war to peace negotiation: Top 10 quotes from Zelenskyy's interview
In the biggest interview, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's says, 'We will struggle till we can restore territorial integirty"
"We have cities without populations. They've been killed or buried or have been evacuated, but I believe they will return", says Ukraine's President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's biggest statement in the aftermath of the Bucha genocide
"India is a very powerful state in the world, I invite India also to be a security guarantor if they’d be willing", Ukraine's President to Arnab Goswami
"We are ready for negotiations with head of Russian federation. I am ready to discuss any topic with the President of Russia", says Ukraine President
Zelenskyy to Republic, "We want to put an end to this war, it is on our territory. It's a war between Russia and Ukraine on our territory. I don't want to lose civilian lives"
Ukraine's Zelenskyy speaks to Arnab, says 'sanctions should be like nuke weapons'
"UN can do a lot. Simply saying 'we are concerned' is not enough. There needs to be isolation. We have heard 'concern' for over 8 years": Ukraine's President
"We have never used weapons to attack the Russian Federation. We have used weapons to defend ourselves", Zelenskyy to Republic
"Russia might be using nuclear weapons when they feel an advantage over others, rather than what diplomacy says, which is only when they're cornered", the world's biggest newsmaker to Republic
