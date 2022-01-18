From Vijay Sethupathi to Nayanthara: South-superstars who will make their Bollywood Debuts
Image: Instagram/@raashiikhanna
Rashmika Mandanna will mark her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in 2 Bollywood films this year, 'Mumbaikar' and 'Merry Christmas'.
Image: Instagram/@vijay_sethupathi__offical
Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
Image: Instagram/@akkineni.nagachaitanya
Adivi Sesh will make his Hindi film debut with the movie 'Major'. It's a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
Image: Instagram/@adivisesh
Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut with Atlee's next which stars Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead.
Image: Instagram/@nayantharaaa
Raashii Khanna will make her entry in Bollywood with Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
Image: Instagram/@raashiikhanna
Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut this year with the movie 'Liger'.
Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda