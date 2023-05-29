Prateek Arya
May 29 ,2023
From Yuvraj Singh to Neymar: Sporting worlds unite at Monaco Grand Prix
Image: Twitter
In this pic you can see PSG superstar Neymar at Monaco Grand Prix.
Image: Twitter
Yuvraj Singh was seen with Kareena Kapoor at the Monaco Grand Prix
Image: Twitter
Chris Gayle was snapped with Jose Mourinho at Monaco Grand Prix.
Image: Twitter
Maria Sharapova was also at the Monaco Grand Prix
Image: Twitter
Other than individuals from Sports world, many other celebrities also attended Monaco Grand Prix.
Image: Twitter
Tom Holland was snapped with Neymar at Monaco Grand Prix
Image: Twitter
Find Out More