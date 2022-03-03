'Fullmetal Alchemist' to 'God Eater': 6 military anime series you should watch
'Fullmetal Alchemist' Full Metal Alchemist has umpteen military elements with a bit of fantasy added to it. The story revolves around the life of Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric who tryto bring back their mother through Alchemy.
'Code Geass' is a mecha-military anime series focued on the life of Lelouch Lamperouge who tries to take revenge on the empire of Britannia, an army who have enslaved Japan.
'Gate' is all about bandits, killers and monsters from another dimension who attack Japan. Youji Itami, the lead character tries to build a peace treaty with the creatures and the strange world beyond the GATE to avoid casualties.
'Full Metal Panic' revolves around the life of Sousuke Sagara and Kaname Chidori who work for an independent group Mythril to stop terrorism across the world.
'God Eater' is a anime series filled with blood violence, fantasy and military operations.
Including military-friendly battles, competitions, strategy and tactics 'Girls Und Panzer', revolves around the life of five girls joining forces to prevent the shut down of their school.
