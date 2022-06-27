G7 Summit: From leaders posing for 'family photo' to focus on Ukraine, all key moments
IMAGE: AP
(L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden, Ursula von der Leyen, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau share a light moment at the lush green field outside the Elmau Castle built in the 1900s.
IMAGE: AP
The UK PM Boris Johnson chatted with Biden as they gathered outside the Convention Centre for a group photo during the annual meeting of the seven largest economies of the world.
IMAGE: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden display a close bond walking hand on shoulder for dinner at Elmau. They were snapped when Macron tried to whisper something in Biden's ears.
IMAGE: AP
G7 & EU leaders gather for the launch of the global infrastructure partnership. Summit's host Germany is expected to outline the 'Marshal Plan for Ukraine'.
IMAGE: AP
US President Joe Biden sported a stunning black & gold aviator in contrast to his ocean blue suit on the first day of the G7 Summit. He is expected to announce the purchase of surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine.
IMAGE: AP
US President Joe Biden walks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel for the 'family photo' with other G7 leaders in Elmau Germany.
IMAGE: AP