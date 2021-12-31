'Gabba, Lords, Centurion': Team India's memorable overseas Test wins in 2021
India started the year with a sensational win against Australia at the Gabba.
It was the first time in over 30 years that Australia lost at the Gabba as India won by 3 wickets.
KL Rahul led India to a stunning victory at the Lords as he score a fabulous century against England.
India won the match by a huge margin of 151 runs, it was India's third-ever win at the Lords.
Once again KL Rahul was at the forefront of India's 113 run win as he scored a stunning century, this time at the Centurion in South Africa.
India's bowlers were also sensational as they managed to hold South Africa under 200 in both their innings.
