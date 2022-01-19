'Gabba Test': 5 game-changing moments for Virat Kohli-less Indian team
Image: AP
Shubman Gill's 91 runs were game-changing because it helped provide India with a solid platform for the chase in the final innings.
Image: cricket.com.au
Washington Sundar played an important 62-run knock in India's first innings which proved to be game-changing later on in the game.
Image: cricket.com.au
Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89-run knock was very crucial in the context of the game as it helped India win the Test match in the end.
Image: cricket.com.au
Shardul Thakur also helped India with a 67-run knock in the first innings. His partnership with Sundar is amongst the top moments from the game.
Image: cricket.com.au
Mohammed Siraj picked up a 5-wicket-haul in Australia's second innings to help India bowl out the hosts for a low score of 294 runs.
Image: RCB