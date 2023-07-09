Leechhvee Roy
Jul 09 ,2023
Gaming GST hike set to impact gamers' wallets
GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss higher tax for online gaming on July 11.
The proposed 28% GST on online gaming will primarily impact the "game of chance" category, including platform owners and participants.
The dispute revolves around whether platform owners should pay taxes on the prize pool money they distribute, as they argue they are acting as a trust.
The Indian gaming market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025, indicating significant growth potential.
Some experts suggest an 18% Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) tax rate would be more advantageous for sustainable growth and investment.
A 28% GGR tax rate may hinder cash flows and restrict investment in innovation and expansion of gaming startups.
