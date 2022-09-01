Prachi Arya
Sep 01 ,2022
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: A look at how Bollywood stars are welcoming bappa this year
IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon
Actor Sara Ali Khan marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with mother Amrita Singh as she welcomes Lord Ganpati.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Couple Varun Baghera and Karishma Tanna also welcomed Ganpati bappa at home while praying for prosperity and happiness.
IMAGE: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shares photos from his Ganesh Chaturthi puja celebrations at home.
IMAGE: Twitter/@KapilSharmaK9
Actor Sonali Bendre took fans inside her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home by posting pictures with modaks and the idol.
IMAGE: Instagram/SonaliBendre
Producer Ektaa Kapoor and family have also welcomed Lord Ganesh at home. In the picture, her brother Tusshar is seen doing an arti.
IMAGE: Instagram/EktaaRKapoor
Actor Ananya Panday has also welcomed bappa this year. She informed about the same with a story on Instagram while posting the picture of the idol.
IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday
Sisters Kriti and Nupur Sanon can be seen praying to Lord Ganpati after welcoming bappa at home to mark Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon
