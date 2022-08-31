Nehal Gautam
Aug 31 ,2022
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Fan-made Bappa idols inspired by movie characters
Image: Twitter/@TeamRCVizag/@chandra88651
The fans of 'Baahubali' honoured Prabhas' character in the film by replicating the same in Ganesha's idol.
Image: Twitter/@PrabhasRaju
The fans also created Ganpati idols inspired by housefly from notable director SS Rajamouli's film 'Eega.'
Image: Twitter/@LakshmiManchu
Even Ram Charan's fans gave tribute to actor by making Ganesha-inspired idols of his character from the film 'RRR.'
Image: Twitter/@TeamRCVizag
Allu Arjun's fans expressed their love for him by welcoming an idol of Lord Ganesha inspired by 'Pushpa.'
Image: Twitter/@TeamTAFC
Puneeth Rajkumar's ardent fans paid tribute to the late star by making Ganesha-inspired idols of the actor.
Image: Twitter/@chandra88651
Some fans created 'Spider-Man' inspired Ganesha idols and carried it on their shoulders while welcoming Bappa home.
Image: Twitter/@Carbady1
Find Out More