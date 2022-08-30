Prachi Arya
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's how people are preparing for annual arrival of Lord Ganesh
Image: Twitter/@iManishPatelBJP
People flock to streets after the first look of Lord Ganpati was unveiled at Chinchpoklicha Chintamani in Mumbai.
Image: Twitter/@SwamiGentyala
As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations ahve kick-started, people have been making preparations to bring Lord Ganpati home with great zeal and enthusiasm.
Image: Twitter/@way2ravi
The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, on Monday unveiled first glimpse of the idol for devotees of Lord Ganesh.
Image: Twitter/@iManishPatelBJP
The Zonal Commissioner II distributed clay Ganesh Idols and plants to the sanitation staff to sensitize eco friendly products.
Image: Twitter/GVMC_VISAKHA
As people gear up to welcome Lord Ganesh, the streets of Mumbai has been witnessing huge idols of Lord Ganpati being taken for getting installed at pandals.
Image: Twitter/@AngelsWearBata
A huge idol of Lord Ganpati being prepared in Kannaki temple courtyard in Keelagudalur, TN head of Palakkad Ganeshotsavam.
Image: Twitter/@Sunil_Kannaki
Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations took place at Lake View School with pomp where students chanted slokas on Ganesha while enlightning about his life.
Image: Twitter/@LakeviewMatric1
