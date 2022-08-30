Sneha Biswas
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Some celeb-inspired decor ideas for this festive season
Ananya Panday's Ganapati decoration was filled with vibrant colours and floral decorations.
Image: Instagram@ananyapanday
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu decorated the idol with artificial peacock feather designs.
Image: Instagram@kitchlug
Nia Sharma made her Ganpati decor more aesthetic by just using white flowers and green leaves.
Image: Instagram@niasharma90
Sara Ali Khan's Ganpati decoration was full of yellow Marigold flowers.
Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95
Hema Malini's Ganpati decoration was pleasing filled with yellow and orange flowers.
Image: Instagram@dreamgirlhema
Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the festival by bringing home an eco-friendly Ganpati and decorating it beautifully.
Image: Instagram@shraddhakapoor
'Anupama' fame Rupali Ganguly's Ganpati decorations was simple and attractive at the same time.
Image: Instagram@rupaliganguly
