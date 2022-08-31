Prachi Arya
Ganesh Chaturthi: Drape saree likes these Bollywood divas as you celebrate the festival
IMAGE: Instagram/Kajol
Katrina Kaif's style of draping a saree is the perfect way to blending style and comfort while dressing up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Actor Priyanka Chopra dons elegance in this polka dot saree while looking beautiful and inspiring others to add the collection to their festive wardrobe.
IMAGE: Instagram/falakapparels_salwarsuits
Actor Alia Bhatt who knows how tonail any look, dons a simple white printed saree which can be experimented during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Kiara Advani dons a bright lehenga cum saree which can prove to be the best and ideal choice for women to look different from the crowd during the festivities.
IMAGE: Instagram/KiaraAliaadvani
Kareena Kapoor who is known for her sartorial outfits, looks beautiful in this green silk saree which is the best pick for the celebrations.
IMAGE: Instagram/stylish_kudi_designer_studio_
Have you ever tried taking different route with fashion this Ganesh Chaturthi? Ditching usual silk sarees, one can even opt for the one worn by Bhumi Pednekar.
IMAGE: Instagram/BhumiPednekar
While many are gearing to get decked up with their pretty ethnic outfits, trying hands on this fuss free saree worn by Deepika Padukone could be a best decision
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
