'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: All highlights from the Alia Bhatt- Ajay Devgn starrer
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Makers of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have finally dropped the film's trailer, which opens up with a powerful introduction to the actor's matriarch avatar.
Alia's hard-hitting dialogues shattering patriarchy define her as a true matriarch who becomes a powerful figure in Kamathipura.
The film is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', with the trailer showcasing a few glimpses of how a simple girl from Kathiawad becomes the 'madame' of Kamathipura.
Ajay Devgn's powerful entry as Karim Lala set the tone for the intense drama audiences will witness in the film. The actor will appear in an extended cameo role.
Fleeting glimpses of Vijay Raaz' character Raziabai was one of the high points in the trailer and has surely piqued audiences curiosity about his role in the film.
The trailer had its fair share of comic moments as well. Alia completely stole the show with a few punch lines in a scene alongside Jim Sarbh.
Alia Bhatt's speech demanding rights for women in the red light area is very impactful and thought-provoking. Bhatt's hard-hitting dialogues and sequences in the trailer surely prove her acting prowess.
