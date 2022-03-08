Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check specifications and price
The Garmin Instinct 2 comes with up to 28 days of battery. In the battery saver mode, the watch offers up to 65 days of battery life and in the GPS mode, it offers up to 30 hours of battery life.
The Garmin Instinct 2S offers up to 21 days of battery on a single charge and up to 51 days with the Solar variant. On the Battery Saver mode, the watch can go up to 50 days.
The Garmin Instinct 2 series of smartwatches feature 24*7 health monitoring capabilities. It is capable of monitoring users' blood oxygen, calories burned, tracking stress, heart rate, respiration rate and sleep score.
The Garmin Instinct 2 comes with tactical features such as night vision compatibility, stealth mode, dual-format GPS, a kill switch and a jump master mode to calculate high-altitude release points.
Apart from this, the device shows notifications from the companion smartphone including emails. texts and alerts. It also features a calendar view and can sync with the Garmin App.
Along with all the features, the price of the Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch begins at Rs. 36,990 for Instinct 2/2S and Rs. 49,990 for Instinct 2/2S Solar.
