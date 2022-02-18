Garmin launches Fenix 7 series of smartwatches in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Garmin
As a part of the Fenix 7 series, Garmin has launched a total of five smartwatches in India. They are called the Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7x Sapphire Solar and Epix Gen 2.
Image: Garmin
While the Garmin Fenix 7 comes with a 1.3-inch sunlight-visible display, the Garmin Fenix 7x comes with a 1.4-inch display. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display.
Image: Garmin
All the Fenix 7 series smartwatches have a rugged finish and users can wear them to play outdoor sports, including skiing, surfing, mountain biking, climbing and more. The watches even have a dedicated interface for all these sports.
Image: Garmin
There are multiple fitness-related metrics that one can measure with this smartwatch, including advanced training metrics and a real-time stamina monitor.
Image: Garmin
Users will also be able to access multiple global navigations satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO. With the Sapphire Solar edition, users get military-grade navigation technology.
Image: Garmin
With so many features and use cases, the Garmin Fenix 7 Silver is priced at Rs. 67,990 on Flipkart. On the other hand, the Garmin Fenix 7x Sapphire is available on Flipkart for Rs. 98,990.
Image: Garmin