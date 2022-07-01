Garmin launches two new smartwatches in India: Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255
The Garmin Forerunner 955 comes with a 1.3-inch display with 260 x 260 pixels.
The device can last up to 15 days in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS-only mode.
The strap is made out of silicone which should be comfortable to wear. It is launched for Rs. 63,990.
Additionally, the smartwatch can measure users' resting heart rate, respirate rate, blood oxygen levels and more.
Another smartwatch launched by Garmin is the Forerunner 255.
The smartwatch is capable of analysing users' daily workouts and delivers up to 14 days of battery life or 40 hours in the GPS mode.
Additionally, the smartwatch showcases HRV status, which is an overview of the users' health. It has been launched for Rs. 37,490.
