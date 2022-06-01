Garmin releases two new smartwatches: Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955
The Garmin Forerunner 955 comes with a 1.3-inch display with 260 x 260 pixels.
In the GPS-only mode, the smartwatch can last up to 42 hours and in the smartwatch mode, it can last up to 15 days.
The smartwatch has a memory of 32GB and is 5ATM water resistance. It is priced at $499.99.
The Forerunner 225 comes with a 1.3-inch display along with 260 x 260 pixels.
In the smartwatch mode, the device can last for up to 14 days and with the GPN-only mode, it can last up to 30 hours.
The Forerunner 255 comes with 4GB of onboard memory. It is priced at $349.99.
