Garmin Venu 2 Plus Launched At CES 2022: Check Specification And Price
Image: Garmin
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus features a 43mm case housing a 1.3" AMOLED display with a 416 x 416 resolution.
Image: Garmin
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus has an in-built microphone and speaker, enabling voice calls on the device.
Image: Garmin
The smartwatch can measure heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, body's energy levels, respiration tracking and more.
Image: Garmin
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch will offer up to 9 days of battery life in the smartwatch mode and up to a day of battery life with GPS turned on. Ten minutes of charging can add up to 1 hour of battery life.
Image: Garmin
The smartwatch is capable of displaying notifications right from the companion smartphone, downloading and streaming music from Spotify, and supports contactless payments as well.
Image: Garmin
Along with all the other features, there are three colour models of the smartwatch including grey, black and white. It is priced at $449.99.
Image: Garmin