Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch launched in India: Check specifications and price
Garmin Vivomore Sport comes with a 0.34" x 0.73" OLED display with 72 x 154 pixels.
Users can tap or swipe on the display to reveal the secret display. In this image, the display shows the number of steps.
Along with the silicone strap, the smartwatch weighs 33.8 grams. It offers a battery life of up to 5 days.
The smartwatch is capable of measuring users' heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, body energy, stress levels, hydration and more.
The smartwatch can display notifications from the companion smartphone (on the left). Additionally, it displays other details as well.
The Vivomore Sport is available on the official Garmin website for Rs. 18,990. It is available in four different colours.
