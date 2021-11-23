Gary Kirsten's birthday: Major milestones Team India achieved during his tenure
Gary Kristen became the full-time coach of India in 2008, and in the same year, India became the third team to reach the no. 1 ranking in the ICC Test Team Rankings.
Under the mentorship of Gary Kristen India defeated Australia 2-0 in a home Test series while also winning a bilateral series for the first time against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.
Gary Kristen also helped India to clinch their first Test and ODI series victories against New Zealand in New Zealand after a gap of 40 years.
In his last assignment as the head coach of India, Gary Kristen helped Team India to clinch their first ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
