Anjali Choudhury
Mar 06 ,2023
Gaslight actresses Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh show off fashionable looks
Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looked dazzling in a yellow co-ord set by designer David Koma.
Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress slayed in her designer outfit as she sported it with a pair of yellow stilettos with ankle-straps.
Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram
She further accessorised her look with a golden bracelet and some rings.
Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram
Chitrangada Singh joined Sara in the frame and looked glamorous in a purple cutout dress.
Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram
The Desi Boys actress completed her look with golden bracelets.
Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram
