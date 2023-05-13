Aalokitaa Basu
May 13 ,2023
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar beam with joy as they pose with their newborn
Varinder Chawla
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were spotted outside the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
This is the first time the couple was spotted with their baby boy since his birth.
Varinder Chawla
Gauahar and Zaid were presumably there for a routine checkup.
Varinder Chawla
Gauahar was seen thanking the present paparazzi for their well wishes and blessings as the duo exited the location.
Varinder Chawla
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had shared the news of his birth on May 11 on their social media handles, calling the baby their "biggest blessing".
Varinder Chawla
Find Out More