'Gayle, Dhoni, Rohit': Players with the most sixes in international cricket
Image: BCCI/AP
Caribbean cricket superstar Chris Gayle hit the highest no. of sixes during his international career. He hit a total of 553 sixes in 483 matches.
Image: AP
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was the Mr. Dependable for the team both with bat and ball during his time in international cricket. He hit 476 sixes in 524 matches.
Image: AP
Team India captain Rohit Sharma sits third in the list of batters with most international sixes. He has hit 463 sixess in 398 matches so far.
Image: BCCI
Former New Zealand skipper Brandon McCullum hit 398 sixes in 432 international matches across formats.
Image: AP
Veteran New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has hit a total of 369 international sixes in 345 matches.
Image: BCCI
Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers in cricket. He hit 359 sixes in 538 international matches for India.
Image: AP
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya follows MS Dhoni in the list with 352 sixes in 586 matches.
Twitter Image: @ICC