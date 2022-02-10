'Gehraiyaan' and other big releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime & more this Friday
'Death on the Nile' is based on Agatha Christie's best-seller with the same name. It stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal and others. The film will be releasing tomorrow in theatres.
Jennifer Lopez' highly-anticipated musical drama movie, 'Marry Me' is directed by Kat Coiro. The film will be released tomorrow by Universal Pictures.
The film is a romance-comedy drama that features Jenny Slate and Charlie Day in the lead roles. 'I Want You Back' premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer film will get its theatrical release tomorrow. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Nitesh Pandey among others.
The Shakun Batra directorial film features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film centres around modern-day relationships. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Josephine Decker, the film stars Jason Segel, Cherry Jones, Pico Alexander in lead roles. The film will be streaming on Apple TV+ from tomorrow.
