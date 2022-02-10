Gehraiyaan 'Bekaboo' screening: Deepika, Siddhant & Ananya make heads turn at the event
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Ananya Panday stuns in a cool black crop top with a striped black and white skirt as she arrives at the Gehraiyaan 'Bekaboo' screening
Deepika Padukone, who is essaying one of the leads in 'Gehraiyaan' sports a stunning black top with a neon skirt and a black leather jacket on at the 'Bekaboo' screening.
Even Siddhant Chaturvedi leaves everyone astonished with his dapper look as he poses with Ananya at the 'Bekaboo' screening.
Dhairya Karwa, who will feature opposite Deepika Padukone in the film 'Gehraiyaan,' wears blue and white striped pants and a blazer and pairs them with a cool white tee.
Even the 'Gehraiyaan' director, Shakun Batra arrives in style wearing a pair of striped pants along with a snazzy jacket as he poses for the camera at the song screening.
The entire cast of 'Gehraiyaan' consisting of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra, pose together at the screening of their new song, 'Bekaboo.'
Apart from the cast and crew of the film 'Gehraiyaan,' other celebrities namely Sanya Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap and others attend the Gehraiyaan 'Bekaboo' screening.
