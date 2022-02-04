'Gehraiyaan': Siddhant Chaturvedi shares memories with Deepika & Ananya from sets
Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi
Shakun Batra directorial 'Gehraiyaan' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday is set to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.
The film revolves around love, guilt, complex relationship and infidelity.
Deepika Padukone's Alisha will be seen in an intimate relationship with her cousin, Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) whilst being in a relationship with Dhairya Karwa's Karan Arora.
Dar Gai, an India-based Ukranian filmmaker was the Intimacy director of the film making 'Gehraiyaan' the first Indian feature-length drama to credit a person as an intimacy director.
Dhairya Karwa, who plays the role of Rohan Arora, is known for his films like '83', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and more.
As per ANI, Deepika Padukone admitted that her character Alisha is very close to her heart, however, it was one of the most challenging roles of her career.
Talking about the intimate scenes in the film, the 36-year-old actor told PTI, ''Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy.''
Siddhant Chaturvedi described his character as 'Chaos - personified. This is Zain. - Not your boy next door'. While Ananya Panday said it was 'cathartic' to play her role in an interview with Mid-Day.
Apart from the cast and the trailer, soundtracks like 'Doobey' and 'Gehraiyaan' majorly contributed to the hype around the forthcoming film.
