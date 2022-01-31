'Gehraiyaan' to 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', OTT shows & films to watch in Feb

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer 'Looop Lapeta' is all set to release on Netflix on February 4. It is the official remake of the 1998 German film 'Run Lola Run.'
Image: Instagram/@taapsee
Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Gehraiyaan' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. The film will revolve around puzzled adult relationships.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The crime thriller show 'Reacher' will release on February 4 on Amazon Prime Video. The show's first season is based on the book 'Killing Floor' by Lee Child.
Image: Instagram/@reacheronprime
Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha are set to share the screen space in the web series 'The Great Indian Murder.' The show is based on the novel 'Six Suspects' and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4.
Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar
The story of the early days of India's space programme and its pioneers Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha will be portrayed in the upcoming show 'Rocket Boys.' It will release on Sony Liv on February 4.
Image: Instagram/@sonylivindia
The romance drama 'I Want You Back' will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.
Image: Instagram/@charliedayofficial
Rachel Brosnahan is all set to reprise her role as Midge Maisel in the fourth season of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.' The season will air on Amazon Prime Video from February 18.
Image: Instagram/@rachelbrosnahan