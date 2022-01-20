'Gehraiyaan' Trailer: All the highlights of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi- starrer
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The 'Gehraiyaan' trailer sees Deepika Padukone's Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Zain, who is Ananya Panday's character, Tia's fiance meet for the first time.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Matters begin to get complicated when Alisha, who is in a relationship with Dhairya Karwa's character Karan, begins to bond with Zain.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The duo spends a lot of time together and get to know each other.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The trailer includes several glimpses of the two sharing some intense moments behind their significant other's backs.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
However, things get messy when Tia begins to question Zain's loyalty to their relationship.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
He however lies and tries to convince her that everything between them is perfectly fine.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
However, circumstances find Alisha questioning her actions and choices. 'Gehraiyaan' will release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone