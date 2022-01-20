'Gehraiyaan' trailer, Sikandar Kher in 'Chidiya Udd': Bollywood recap for Jan 20
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Lara Dutta's Daughter Saira Turns 10, Actor Pens Sweet B'day Wish With 'then & Now' Pics
Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi
Hrithik Roshan Takes Thursday Inspiration From His '68-year-old Mom' Exercising; Watch
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
WATCH | 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant, Ananya Deal With 'Life, Love & Choices'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Watch | Kartik Aaryan Hops On To Bicycle To Get Back Home From Football Match, Video Goes Viral
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Sikandar Kher Joins Hands With Jackie Shroff For Harman Baweja's Web Series 'Chidiya Udd'
Image: Instagram/@sikandarkher
Alia Bhatt Gives Shoutout To Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan'
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt