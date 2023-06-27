Anjali Negi
Jun 27 ,2023
Genelia D'Souza gives a retro touch to her desi look
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
Genelia D'Souza shared a set of photos on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
The actress donned a gold suit salwar from the shelves of Label Debelle.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
For the hairstyle, Genelia left her hair loose in curly tresses.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
She paired her outfit with a necklace, earrings, rings, bangles and a white rose in her hair.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
The Vayu star gave a closer look to her rings and bangles in this photo.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
Genelia often dresses up in Indian attires. Earlier, she wore a black saree with long sleeved blouse. She accessorized with statement earrings and mangtika.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
Once she wore a brown saree with golden border.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
Another time, the actress looked pretty in a white embellished suit.
Image: Genelia D'Souza/Instagram
Find Out More