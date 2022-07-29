Swati Singh
Jul 29 ,2022
Genelia, Vidya Balan & more; Celebs arrive in style for Manish Malhotra's couture show
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ishaan Khatter arrived in style for ace designer Manish Malhotra's couture show to celebrate 10 years of Mijwan.
Image: Varinder Chawla
As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will walk the ramp, the latter's mother Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani also made a stylish entry.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Siddhant Chaturvedi looked dapper in a black kurta teamed up with the same coloured jeans and boots.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Konkona Sen and Rahul Bose also arrived at Manish Malhotra's couture show.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan graced the show in an electric blue saree teamed up with a black coloured blouse.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Singer Alka Yagnik opted for a royal blue Anarkali suit and green dupatta.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Nora Fatehi looked nothing less than a diva in a white and golden saree.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Boney Kapoor also marked his presence at Manish Malhotra's couture show.
Image: Varinder Chawla
While Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in a leather jacket and denim, Maheep Kapoor donned a peach-coloured ethnic ensemble.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy also came to celebrate 10 years of Mijwan.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle was also one of the attendees and she looked beautiful in a white coloured saree.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Dia Mirza donned an all-black ethnic attire for the show.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Vijay Varma looked stylish in a soft pink suit teamed up with the same shade shirt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shibani and Anusha Dandekar arrived in colourful yet stylish outfits for the show.
Image: Varinder Chawla
While Genelia D'souza looked gorgeous in a blue shimmery saree, Ritesh Deshmukh donned black suit for the event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
