General Bipin Rawat: Achievements of India's former Chief of Defence Staff
Image: PTI
Born in Uttarkhand on March 16, 1958, Gen Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on 31 Dec 2019
Image: PTI
Among his accolades include Presidential Awards like Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Uttam Yudh Seva Medal
Image: PTI
During his 42 years of army service, Gen Rawat won other awards such as AVSM, YSM, SM and the VSM
Image: PTI
He was also awarded the 'Doctorate of Philosophy' 'Military Media Strategic Studies' research by Chaudhary Charan Singh University
Image: PTI
Serving as the Chief of the Army Staff from 31 Dec 2016- 31 Dec 2019, Gen Rawat also was an honorary General in Nepal's army.
Image: PTI
He held other portfolios like General Staff Officer at Military Operations Directorate, the Colonel and later Deputy Military Secretary
Image: PTI
His portfolio also included the ranks of Major General Staff of the Eastern Theatre and Vice Chief of the Army Staff.
Image: PTI