Suraj Alva
Nov 04 ,2022
Gerard Pique: A look at Barcelona defender's career in numbers
Image: AP
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement on Thursday evening with an emotional video.
Image: AP
In a decorated career, Gerard Pique played a total of 768 matches, out of which 666 of them came at the club level
Image: AP
Gerard Pique played 615 games for Barcelona. He played 28 games for Real Zaragoza in his season on loan and 23 games for Manchester United.
Image: AP
The 35-year-old defender scored 63 goals in total with 53 for Barcelona, 3 for Zaragoza and 2 for Manchester United. He also contributed 15 assists to his name.
Image: AP
Playing for Spain Gerard Pique made 102 appearances scoring five goals. He also won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European championship.
Image: AP
Coming to trophies, Gerard Pique has won a total of 36 trophies in his decorated career. Out of the above-mentioned number 34 at club level.
Image: AP
Gerard Pique won 4 Champions Leagues, 8 La Ligas, 1 Premier League, 7 Copa del Reys, 1 FA Cup,1 League Cup and 3 Club World Cups
Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter
Find Out More