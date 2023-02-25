Digital Desk
German chancellor visits India, receives warm welcome from PM Modi
MEA India
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday arrived in India to expand overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies.
Scholz held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11:45 am.
It is Scholz's first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021.
After he held talks with PM Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by ongoing war.
PM Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy.
“India is ready to make its contribution to any peace initiative,” PM Modi said.
It is Scholz’s first official visit to India, though it is his fourth meeting with PM Modi since taking office in 2021.
German Chancellor called on President Droupadi Murmu.
PM Modi gifted Meghalaya and Nagaland's culture and craftsmanship to German Chancellor Scholz.
