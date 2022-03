In Chamkaur, was defeated by his namesake Dr. Charanjit Singh (top) of the AAP with a margin of over 5,000 votes. An eye surgeon by profession, Dr. Singh had lost to Channi by a margin of 12,308 votes in this constituency in the 2017 Assembly election. In Bhadaur, AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke (bottom) trounced him by more than 33,000 votes. Image: Facebook