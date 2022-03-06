Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more stun at the Paris Fashion Week; Check top looks here
Image: AP
Gigi Hadid surely turned head as she walked the Paris Fashion Week ramp as a part of the Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Fall/Winter collection. She wore an all-white outfit with a mesh on the head.
Image: AP
This all-black outfit from the Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Fall/Winter collection surely won hearts. The black necklace was the highlight of the look.
Image: AP
The veil was an essential part of the entire Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Fall/Winter collection. This green skirt with a black printed top and a matching veil was surely gorgeous.
Image: AP
Gigi Hadid's another ramp outfit had a printed long skirt with a thigh-high slit, orange top and printed golden long coat.
Image: AP
The black and white striped dramatic hat won hearts at the fashion week.
Image: AP
Bella Hadid wore a white net topper with black bottoms and a white veil at the fashion show.
Image: AP
Cindy Bruna stunned in this black full-sleeved dress with some feathery accents from the Elie Saab Ready To Wear Fall/Winter collection.
Image: AP
This outfit from the Elie Saab Ready To Wear Fall/Winter collection is surely gorgeous. The grey top with black and red threadwork coupled with a black shimmery skirt is stunning.
Image: AP