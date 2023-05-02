Hardika Gupta
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Celebs in voguish black outfits at MET Gala 2023
Image: AP
Rita Ora walked the red carpet in a black sheer ensemble.
Image: AP
Phoebe Bridgers wore a black gown on the red carpet.
Image: AP
Kendall Jenner sported a black bodysuit with cape and knee-length boots.
Image: AP
Gigi Hadid black custom-made sheer dress by Givenchy.
Image: AP
Isha Ambani sported a black custom draped dress with a long sari-inspired trail by Prabal Gurung.
Image: AP
Margot Robbie wore a black one-shoulder gown featuring a see-through corset with gold chain-woven straps.
Image: AP
Jenna Ortega sported Wednesday-inspired black outfit with a ruffle train.
Image: AP
