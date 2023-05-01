Nitish Vashishtha
Gigi Hadid Met Gala style file
Image: gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid wore a sequinned bodysuit layered beneath a sheer pewter grey gown silhouette at the MET Gala 2015, where technology met fashion.
Image: gigihadid/Instagram
Hadid appeared at the Gala in the subsequent year in a bespoke Tommy Hilfiger tuxedo gown.
Image: gigihadid/Instagram
At MET Gala 2017, Gigi wore a shimmery dress designed to look like a butterfly wing wrapping around her torso. A thigh-high slit further enhanced her look.
Image: gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid wore a Michael Kors outfit during Met Gala 2018, which was a reflective bodysuit, fringed cape, bejewelled skull cap and silver lashes.
Image: gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi wore a satin sheath gown from Prada at her next Met Gala appearance. She complimented her look with her burgundy-coloured hair.
Image: gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid's Met Gala 2022 appearance showed her in a massive red bubble puffer coat, which she paired with a corset bodice and latex pants.
Image: gigihadid/Instagram
