Kriti Nayyar

Aug 04 ,2022

Gigi Hadid to Gal Gadot: Hollwyood divas' unmissable pantsuit looks
Image: Instagram/ @gigihadid/ @gal_gadot
Supermodel Gigi Hadid never fails to impress people with her fashion choices and looks stunning in this bright pink pantsuit. Image: Instagram/ @gigihadid
Gal Gadot is another frontrunner when it comes to power dressing. The red and white combination looks amazing on her. Image: Instagram/ @gal_gadot
'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart raised the glam quotient with this striped pantsuit, paired with a statement neckpiece. Image: Instagram/ @kristenstwartx
One can never go wrong with black and Zendaya's outfit is proof. She wore a bright purple shirt to accentuate the pantsuit. Image: Instagram/ @zendaya
Queen Beyonce's quirky, colourful co-ord set is perfect for the summer. Image: Instagram/ @beyonce
Nicole Kidman looks straight out of a fairytale as she poses against a picturesque backdrop. Image: Instagram/ @nicolekidman
Priyanka Chopra is a complete boss lady, with her pantsuit looks always grabbing attention. Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
