Kriti Nayyar
Aug 04 ,2022
Gigi Hadid to Gal Gadot: Hollywood divas' unmissable pantsuit looks
Image: Instagram/ @gigihadid/ @gal_gadot
Supermodel Gigi Hadid never fails to impress people with her fashion choices and looks stunning in this bright pink pantsuit.
Image: Instagram/ @gigihadid
Gal Gadot is another frontrunner when it comes to power dressing. The red and white combination looks amazing on her.
Image: Instagram/ @gal_gadot
'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart raised the glam quotient with this striped pantsuit, paired with a statement neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @kristenstwartx
One can never go wrong with black and Zendaya's outfit is proof. She wore a bright purple shirt to accentuate the pantsuit.
Image: Instagram/ @zendaya
Queen Beyonce's quirky, colourful co-ord set is perfect for the summer.
Image: Instagram/ @beyonce
Nicole Kidman looks straight out of a fairytale as she poses against a picturesque backdrop.
Image: Instagram/ @nicolekidman
Priyanka Chopra is a complete boss lady, with her pantsuit looks always grabbing attention.
Image: Instagram/ @priyankachopra
Find Out More