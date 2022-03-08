Gigi Hadid to Mila Kunis, celebs who pledged financial aid towards Ukraine amid invasion
Image: Instagram/@gigihadid/milalkunis
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has decided to donate her entire Fashion Week's earnings towards the aid of Ukrainians.
Image: Instagram/@gigihadid
Bella Hadid has also announced to donate a portion of her salary for the cause.
Image: Instagram/@_bellahadid.daily_
South Korean actor Lee Young-ae has donated 100 million won to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Image: Instagram/@leeyoungae_official
Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively has recently announced that they will donate $ 1 million to help Ukraine.
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have come together to support Ukrainians. The couple has also vowed for a donation. Their goal is to reach $30 million.
Image: Instagram/@aplusk
As per International Visegrad Fund, 'Titanic' actor Leonardo DiCaprio donated $10 million to provide humanitarian aid to the distressed citizens of Ukraine.
Image: Instagram/@dicapriofp_